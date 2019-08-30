BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Pharmacy has a retail service for the general public. It also sells drugs to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other health facilities across the state -- but Northern Light Pharamacy is selling that part of its business.

"Maintaining both business lines didn't offer as much synergy as we would have hoped," Matthew Marston said. Marston is the director of pharmacy at Northern Light Health.

Northern Light is selling this part of the business to Bangor Drug, which is building a new pharmacy and retail space in Bangor. That's expansion from the company's base in Aroostook County -- growth the owners are ready for.

"We are gearing up to take on the extra prescription volume, and we're working closely with Northern Light to transition the homes to us," Charles Ouellette, co-owner of Bangor Drug, said.

The homes Ouellette refers to are 69 new homes that are scattered among the northern and eastern Maine counties -- a greater area than its name might imply.

"It says Bangor Drug, but we serve a good portion of Maine. We have drivers that will drive two, three hours to whatever facility they're at," said Ouellette.

There are eighteen employees affected by the sale. None are guaranteed jobs with the change. Some will be offered a position within Northern Light, and others may be hired by Bangor Drug.

The sale will be finalized on September 27, and the new Bangor Drug location will open later this fall.