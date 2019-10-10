BANGOR, Maine — The ribbon's been cut and the doors are officially open at Northeast Technical Institute's new building in Bangor.

The school opened its new branch campus on Broadway early Thursday evening.

School administrators said the move to this facility meets more of the school's needs to provide its students the necessary training to "get jobs that they love."

Representatives from the school were on hand for the occasion as well as the school's employee-partner Dead River Company and a few current students.

"I had a hard time finding anyone to come clean my furnace so I'm like, 'you know what, there must be a shortage of people so I'm just going to do it myself,' and that's what I did," said NTI Senior HVAC student, Mark Brodeur. "So I left a job that I'd been at forever since I came to Maine in 1992 and I came here to learn a new career and this career will be able to take me right through until I decide to stop working."

NTI's Bangor campus is just one of three, with another in Lewiston, and its main campus in Scarborough.