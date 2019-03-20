NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — Two people were displaced Wednesday after flames damaged their North Yarmouth home.

The fire at 870 Sligo Rd. was under control by about 10:30 a.m.

Crews worked to put out hot spots in the late morning and turned the property back over to its owners shortly before 2:30 p.m.

An official said firefighters arrived on scene at about 9 a.m. and observed flames shooting out of the house's second-story windows. Additionally, fire was coming from the area of the kitchen on the first floor.

The fire was quickly put out despite a lack of water. They said an all-hands was struck because there were no hydrants and water had to be shuttled. Crews trucked an estimated 30,000 gallons from a hydrant 1.5 miles away.

Tankers from five neighboring towns responded.

No injuries were reported.

The cause appeared to be electrical, an official said.

"Crews did a great job containing the fire with a limited crew on first arrival," said Gregory Payson, North Yarmouth's fire rescue chief.

Sligo Road was blocked for a few hours.