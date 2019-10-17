MAINE, Maine — The season's first nor'easter brought wind gusts of more than 65 mph, but had calmed throughout much of Maine by midday Thursday.

Gusts of up to 40 mph were expected to last throughout the second half of the storm, along with more showers, before a "great weekend" set to begin Friday afternoon, NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson forecast.

Power companies had extra crews out in an effort to restore outages, but statewide more than 200,000 households remained in the dark just after 1:30 p.m.

The bulk of the outages occurred along the coast, with Central Maine Power reporting nearly 60,000 accounts in Cumberland County and 37,752 accounts in York County still without power.

Emera Maine reported nearly 4,000 outages in the Blue Hill peninsula and 5,218 in the Mt. Desert Island area.

Georgetown saw gusts of 67 mph, while Cape Elizabeth topped out at 65 mph and Portland at 62 mph.

Two firetrucks responding to a structure fire in St. George collided at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, trapping one person inside one of the trucks, the Village Soup reported.

