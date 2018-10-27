The first nor'easter of the season is hitting Maine with all kinds of weather. Thundersnow was reported in nearly all of western Maine Saturday afternoon.

It's a nasty night to be out with periods of rain along the coast, and a mix or snow farther inland and in the mountains. Wind gusts over 40 mph have caused scattered power outages. As of 7 p.m., Central Maine Power reports 11,332 customers are without power.

The strongest winds and heaviest precipitation will be between now and midnight.

After midnight, the precipitation will lessen in intensity. There will be pockets of cold air along and north of Route 2, still producing sleet, freezing rain and snow. Expect icy spots to continue in places like Rangeley, the Carrabasset Valley, farther northeast into northern Maine.

By morning, there will be leftover drizzle and showers. The wind will be much lighter. Sunday will feature gradual improvement, with most of the wet weather done by noon, and a few late day breaks of sun.

