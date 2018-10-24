The first nor'easter of the season is on the way. It'll bring snow to some, heavy rain, strong wind gusts and possibly coastal flooding.

There may be some sun early Saturday morning to the north, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Precipitation moves in during the morning in southern Maine, Saturday afternoon in northern Maine.

This will mainly be a rainstorm in central and southern Maine.

However, farther inland, it will be cold enough at the beginning to start as snow or a wintry mix. Along and north of Route 2 especially, there may be several hours of snow or a mix into the afternoon and early evening.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue into early evening in much of the state. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in central and southern Maine.

Any mixed precipitation or snow will be confined to the higher terrain and northern Maine by the evening. Some slippery travel is possible along and north of Route 2, while temperatures should be safely above freezing south of Route 2.

Wind is a concern. Northeast gusts over 40 mph may lead to beach erosion and minor coastal flooding. The winds should be below the threshold for widespread power outages, but we'll keep an eye on it.

The precipitation will lighten up early Sunday morning, with temperatures rising above freezing almost everywhere. Sunday looks cloudy with lingering showers.

Follow our updates over the next couple of days in case the timing or strength of the storm changes.

Ryan Breton

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @RyanBretonWX

© NEWS CENTER Maine