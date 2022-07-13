Nonprofit aims to preserve land in Orland

The Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust is expanding its conservation efforts to keep land for everyone to use.

ORLAND, Maine — Maine is known for its breathtaking wilderness and wildlife, and the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust is making efforts to keep it that way.

Wednesday morning the nonprofit announced their newest campaign, Growing the Dream, to support its land acquisition of the west side of the Dead River in Orland.

According to the Great Pond Trust, the purchase ensures that the 355 acres of forest and wetlands will be protected from development.

Conservation Trust Executive Director Landon Fake sees the acquisition and fundraising as the end game for protecting wildlife and keeping the space open for everybody.

"We're not opposed to development, but I think certain places ought to be protected; views like this ought to be protected," Fake said.

The campaign will also support the last half-million in fundraising to turn the plan into reality.

Additionally, funds will go towards preserving and maintaining the 25-acre Joost Family Preserve on Verona Island.

Phineas Peake has known the area of Dead River's woodlands since he was a kid, and is now working with Great Pond Mountain Conservation to preserve it.

"A lot of recreation around here when I was a kid: hiking, biking, skiing, before it was land trust ... so it's been fun to watch it change."

