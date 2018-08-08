NOBLEBORO (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A 67-year-old man from Nobleboro is behind bars after police arrested him for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Steven Ridley was arrested Aug. 8 by Knox County Sheriff's Office Detective and charged with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16, and furnishing liquor to a Minor. Both offenses are Class D, misdemeanors.

Rockland Police Department worked with Knox County Sheriff's Detective Justin Twitchell in the investigation, which began in July 19th.

Ridley is currently being held at the Knox County Jail.

