Why have hundreds of seals washed up on Maine beaches this summer?

Officials say phocine distemper virus is causing the unusual spike in more than 700 seals that have washed ashore dead or stranded in 2018.

According to officials at NOAA, the virus cannot be transferred to humans but may affect pets.

Officials say full or partial necropsy examinations have been conducted on some of the seals that were collected for testing and so far the main pathogen found has been the distemper virus.

STATE AMOUNT Maine 707 New Hampshire 151 Massachusetts 141 Total 999

Originally officials thought the avian flu might have also played a role in the stranded seals but NOAA is now saying they see little evidence of that.

Since July of 2018 through Sept. 17, 707 harbor and gray seals have been stranded or washed up dead and has prompted officials to declare it an Unusual Mortality Event.

NOAA is reminding Mainers to make sure they call if they see a live seal in distress or dead seals. The NOAA hotline at 866-755-NOAA (6622).

People should never touch or approach any seal, NOAA says.

