Brunswick fire leaves two apartments uninhabitable, officials say

The fire at Pegasus Landing apartments in Brunswick was doused, but left two apartments uninhabitable, officials said

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.

Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief Don Koslosky said residents at the Pegasus Landing apartments were evacuated for the fire, but there were no injuries reported.

The fire, which was doused by around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, left two apartments uninhabitable, Koslosky said.

Bath, West Bath, Topsham, Freeport, and Brunswick fire departments are on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.