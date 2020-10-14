No injuries following ‘minor’ plane crash in Waterville

A UPS-contracted flight had a failure on one of the main landing gears causing it to collapse, airport officials said.

WATERVILLE, Maine — There was a “minor” plane crash at the Waterville Robert LaFleur Airport Wednesday morning according to airport officials. In a Facebook post, the airport said no one was injured in the accident.

The airport says the plane, which is contracted by UPS and was carrying overnight packages, had a failure on one of the main landing gears, causing the plane to collapse on the runway.

The airport says they anticipate the main runway to remain closed for a “good portion” of the day on Wednesday while they work to clear the plane from the runway.