No injuries, all pets recovered following duplex fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portions of Ocean Ave. in Portland between Walton and Carlyle Road are closed, possibly as far down as Read Street near Cheverus High School due to a fire in a residential duplex Thursday evening.

The Portland Fire Department responded to the scene of 198 Ocean Ave. for the all-hands fire around 5:45 p.m.

Dirk Yeaton, who lives at the residence, told NEWS CENTER Maine at the scene that he was on his way home from work when his daughter called him and told him that a neighbor noticed something was not right with the house.

The fire is somewhere between the second and third floors. Yeaton says he isn't sure what could've started the fire.

One of Yeaton's dogs was able to escape the fire, but a dog and cat were still unaccounted for as of around 6:45 p.m. As of around 7 p.m., all the animals were recovered, Portland Fire Deputy Chief Kevin McGuire confirmed on the scene.

"[The chief] sent men in after my dog, so I have to respect that," Yeaton said.

McGuire said one person was home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

At this time, the origin of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

McGuire said there is "a lot of damage" to one side of the duplex.

Drivers around the area should seek an alternative route.

