BIDDEFORD, Maine — A man from New Jersey was arrested Thursday morning for selling crack cocaine from an apartment in Biddeford.

Melvin Paschal, 53, of New Jersey has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of crack cocaine, according to Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Around 6 a.m. on March 7, MDEA agents arrested Paschal at an apartment at 8 St. Mary's Street in Biddeford. During the arrest, agents also seized 45 grams of crack cocaine, worth about $4,500, and $940 in suspected proceeds from drug sales.

The arrest follows a two month investigation by the MDEA York District Task Force after agents had gotten a tip that Paschal was selling crack from this apartment.

McCausland said during the investigation, agents made several undercover purchases of crack cocaine from Paschal.

Paschal is being held at the York County Jail.