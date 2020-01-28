CONCORD, N.H. — Christa McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

On the 34th anniversary of the disaster, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen tweeted to commemorate McAuliffe.

“For Granite Staters, and for teachers and educators across the United States, there will always be a special place in our hearts for Christa McAuliffe. Christa McAuliffe was on a mission to space, but as a teacher, she was also on a personal mission to educate and enlighten. Today, we remember and honor her bravery, her passion for teaching and her tremendous legacy.”

Sen. Shaheen enacted a bill last year honoring McAuliffe through support of STEM education.

Congressional Record

Legislation was signed into law in October to create a commemorative coin honoring McAuliffe.

