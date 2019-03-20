NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — N.H. State Police seized drugs from three men along Interstate 95 Monday and charged them with drug possession. Two of these men were from Maine.

The first vehicle search took place on Interstate 95 around 2 a.m. in Portsmouth. After the driver, Norman Lewis, 34, of Chesterville, Maine was determined to be in possession of about five grams of heroin, an entire search of the vehicle followed and revealed 95 grams of heroin.

Over $1,600 in cash, believed to be related to drug sales, was also found and seized.

Lewis and his passenger, Jose Rosario, 22, of Nashua, N.H., were both charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

Around 7:50 p.m., another investigation took place on Interstate 95, this time in Greenland. The driver originally tried to lie about who he was, but the Trooper was able to identify him as Richard Stanton, 32, of Hope, Maine.

Stanton was determined to be driving on a suspended license. He was also wanted on multiple drug and forgery charges in Maine. Observations during their conversation led the Trooper to believe that Stanton was transporting guns or drugs, so his vehicle was seized and searched under warrant.

Ultimately, police found about 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl, as well as a pistol-style, tactical rifle. Various drug packaging materials were also found in the vehicle, along with used drug paraphernalia.

Since Stanton already held previous convictions for felony-level offenses, he was prohibited from possessing firearms. As a result, Stanton is facing charges of disobeying a police officer, operating after suspension, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Stanton was held in jail as a fugitive from justice because of the out-of-state warrants.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with further information should contact the N.H. State Police at 603-679-3333.