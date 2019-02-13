DOVER, N.H. — A plow truck crashed into a New Hampshire toll booth Wednesday morning at the Dover Toll Plaza.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a report around 5:25 a.m. that a NH plow truck traveling northbound had hit a toll booth in Dover.

Kenneth Boston, 48, of Rochester, N.H. was driving the truck and clearing snow and ice when the front plow of the truck hit the toll booth. The impact dislodged the toll booth from its base.

The northbound E-ZPass lanes were closed for a period of time while N.H. DOT personnel realigned the booth.

No one was inside of the toll booth at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.