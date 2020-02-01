NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — New Hampshire residents now have a third option for indicating gender on their driver's licenses and state-issued identification cards.

Thursday, January 2, 2020, is the first day people can submit paperwork to have an “X” appear on licenses and IDs for people who don't identify as male or female.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu allowed a bill making the change to become law without his signature in July.

At least a dozen other states have similar laws, including Maine.

Maine was the first New England state and the third nationwide to put a non-binary gender option on its driver's license when it took effect on June, 11, 2018.

