LITTLETON, N.H. — One man has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, July 2 around 4:45 p.m., the Littleton Police Department responded to a serious crash on Route 135. N.H. State Police say officials found two vehicles at the scene -- a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer and a 1999 Honda VT750C motorcycle.

Initial investigation revealed that the car was driving north on Route 135 when it made a left turn onto I-93 northbound in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling south.

The car's driver, Derek Holbrook, 19, of Lower Waterford, Vermont, was not injured in the crash. Motorcycle driver Joshua Yearlge, 44, of Littleton was seriously injured and taken to Littleton Regional Hospital.

From there, Yearlge was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The N.H. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit assisted Little police because of the severity of the crash.

N.H. State Police say Route 135 in the Littleton area was restricted for about five hours.

N.H. State Police say at this time, it does not appear that impairment was a factor in this crash. The crash is, however, still under investigation.

Anyone who may have further information or who may have witnessed this accident is asked to call Trooper Christopher Pieniazak at 603-227-0031.