SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Game wardens say a New Hampshire man was struck in the head with shotgun pellets while rabbit hunting in Maine.

Authorities say 36-year-old Shawn Hunt, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was on a guided hunt Tuesday morning in Pleasant Ridge Plantation when he was injured.

Lt. Kevin Adam with the Maine Warden Service says Hunt had instructed a teen to shoot a hare. He was hit with several pellets from the teen's gun.

Hunt was taken to a hospital in Skowhegan for treatment. Adam says the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Game wardens are still investigating.