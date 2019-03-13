CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was found drunk driving after he left the scene of an crash on the Loudon Road in Concord, New Hampshire, state police said.

When Concord police arrived at the scene, the car was gone, but there was significant damage to the scene.

While troopers searched for the missing car, dispatch received reports of a car going down I-89 North operating on two wheels and causing sparks.

New Hampshire State Troopers stopped the car on Route 103 in Warner, New Hampshire. They said the car had no front bumper, and only two wheels remained on the car.

The driver was identified as Benjamin R. Gray, 35, of Concord. Gray was charged with driving while intoxicated and conduct after a motor vehicle accident.