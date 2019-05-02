RANDOLPH, N.H. — A young passenger in pickup truck pulled off along Route 2 was struck and killed by a veering tractor-trailer truck Tuesday as he attempted to escape from the vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police said Leo Croteau, 20, of Berlin, N.H., was with a group in two pickups that had pulled off the road due to slippery and icy conditions.

According to investigating troopers, the drivers of the trucks traveling west decided to pull over into the breakdown lane at about 6 a.m. to wait for road conditions to improve. Some of the people inside then got out.

Shortly after, police said the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling east lost control on the ice and drove off to the left, hitting the lead pickup head-on.

Troopers believe that as the pulled-over group noticed the uncontrollable tractor-trailer heading their way, Croteau exited one of the pickups in an attempt to escape the path of the truck. He was unsuccessful, they said.

One of the pickup drivers, John Beaudry of Milan, N.H., was treated on scene and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Police identified the other pickup driver as Kenneth Lowry of Dummer, N.H., and the tractor-trailer driver as Daniel Donna.

Route 2 was shut down for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NH State Trooper Brandon Girardi 603-223-8566 or Troop F Dispatch at 603-846-3333.