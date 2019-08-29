ROCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire mom has been given permission by the state's governor to keep her license plate after the DMV tried to recall it.

Wendy Auger of Rochester has been using the plate "PB4WEGO" for 15 years. Earlier this week, her story went viral after it was published in the print edition of Foster's Daily Democrat -- and started quite a reaction.

The plate stands for "pee before we go", a saying that most parents have probably said to their kids at least once before. But the state's Division of Motor Vehicles raised issues with it, telling Auger that phrases related to excretory acts are no longer allowed.

On Wednesday, August 28, Foster's reported that Gov. Chris Sununu came to Auger's rescue, writing to the paper via email:

Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years.

In a follow-up correspondence, Sununu's staff told Foster's that the Governor was able to leave a message on Auger's phone, telling her the plate would not be recalled.

The Associated Press reports Auger was one of 92 New Hampshire drivers to receive a vanity plate recall this year. State records indicate there are 152,028 plates on the road.