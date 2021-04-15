NH governor plans to end state mask mandate 'wicked soon'

Gov. Chris Sununu says he expects to be able to lift most of New Hampshire's COVID restrictions "wicked soon."

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — New Hampshire could be the first state in New England to lift the state's mask mandate.

Gov. Chris Sununu indicated that most of the state’s restrictions would be lifted "wicked soon," long before Memorial Day, during a virtual business meeting Wednesday, according to NBC Boston.

Sununu said he's anticipating the case count to be quite low by June, attributing an increase in vaccine rates.

He said his first repeal would be the mask mandate. New Hampshire would be the first state in New England to do so.

“[That] will be ending very, very, very, very soon. We’re there, we’re really there." Sununu said, according to NBC Boston. "I can’t tell you exactly what date it’s going to be, but I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon. Wicked soon.”

NBC Boston also reports New Hampshire will begin vaccinating people from out of state Monday.