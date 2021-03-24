NH Department of Justice finds use of deadly force justified in Dalton shooting

On December 23, 2020 Mark Clermont was shot and killed by Trooper Matthew Merrill.

DALTON, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 that New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill’s use of deadly force against Mark R. Clermont of Whitefield, NH was legally justified.

The incident took place in Dalton, NH on December 23, 2020.

Trooper Merril was shot twice by Clermont before the trooper was able to use "deadly force."

“Trooper Matthew Merrill acted honorably and heroically in the face of incredible danger and I am grateful that his health continues to improve every day. Trooper Merrill’s actions are a testament to his courage in the face of adversity," said NH State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy on Clermont and determined that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Read the report for the details of the confrontation: