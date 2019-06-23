FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two days after a deadly motorcycle crash that killed seven and injured three in New Hampshire, a motorcycle safety expert in Maine is speaking out about how to stay safe on the road.

Friday evening’s crash in Randolph, N.H. involved a pick up truck hauling a trailer which collided with a group of 10 bikers on a remote highway in northern New Hampshire.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Erik Payne teaches a 2-day motorcycle safety course every weekend in Fort Fairfield, M.E.

He has been teaching motorcycle safety for 20 years but has been a rider himself for more than 40 years.

The class Payne teaches is one of the required courses all motorcycle riders in Maine must take before obtaining their license.

Payne said without knowing the exact cause of Friday’s crash, it’s difficult to determine who was at fault.

He added though that riding in a “group ride” is more dangerous than riding solo for a number of reasons. If something goes wrong on the road, there isn’t as much room to maneuver to safety when riding in a group ride. Also, a biker is responsible for their riding skills as well as the skills of the entire group when riding with multiple people.

Despite Friday’s deadly crash, Payne said he isn’t making any changes to the way he instructs his class Sunday.