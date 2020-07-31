NH Congressional delegation calls on FCC to help preserve 603 area code

The delegation is calling on the FCC to grant a petition filed by the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action to help prevent the depletion of New Hampshire’s 603 area code.

“For individuals living in New Hampshire and for expat Granite Staters, 603 represents a connection to the values of our state and a way to show local pride. Many businesses have even trademarked 603 as part of their name,” the delegation wrote.

Currently, a service area covering a small New Hampshire town might be assigned several thousand phone numbers with the 603 area code even if the area only needs a smaller set of numbers. If those numbers are not assigned to a user, they go unused even if other areas have run out of 603 numbers.

The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission filed a petition so that numbers could be distributed individually or in groups smaller than 1,000 in order to reduce the number of unused numbers.

The Congressional delegation is urging the FCC to grant this request.

“Because of the importance of 603 to New Hampshire’s economy and cultural identity, we strongly support NHPUC’s request for additional authorities to conserve 603 prefixes in order to make them available for more Granite Staters,” the delegation wrote.

The full letter is below.

A similar situation is occurring in Maine, where the Maine Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation into the idea of saving the 207 area code.

“The growth of cell phones and more and more people have multiples numbers associated with their house phones which obviously didn’t happen years ago. If no action is taken, we could exhaust the 207 area code," Bartlett said.

Bartlett added phone numbers are grouped in blocks of a thousand numbers.

“If too many of those get used the block is considered contaminated and the block does not get reused," he said.

Large companies and telecom providers use these blocks which results in the contamination.

“Large companies can’t sit on large blocks of numbers that other folks could be taken advantage of," Bartlett added.

The investigation has no timeline but hopes to preserve the 207 symbol for the state.

“(We will) make sure we are doing whatever we can to add more life to the 207 area code for the people of Maine," Bartlett said.