Connecticut man missing for nearly a decade found dead in New York after living under a different name

Robert Hoagland was reported missing in July 2013. On Monday, nearly a decade later, Hoagland was found dead in New York after living under a different name.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A Newtown man reported missing nearly ten years ago has been found dead in New York after living under a different name.

In July 2013, Newtown police were called to check on Robert Hoagland after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport.

Police said that through their investigation, they learned that Hoagland had also failed to show up for work that day.

At the family home, investigators found Hoagland's wallet, medication and cell phone. Through their investigation, officials learned that Hoagland was last seen a day before, on July 28, at a gas station on Church Hill Road.

Police said the investigation had remained open and sightings were received and investigated nationwide.

Hoagland's disappearance received media attention, including a feature on the Investigation Discovery series "Disappeared."

Nearly ten years later, on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department in New York called Newtown police with possible information on Hoagland.

The sheriff's department had responded to an untimely death of a man at a home in Rock Hill, New York – about an hour and a half away from Newtown.

Initially, the sheriff's department could not identify the man but eventually found papers showing the name Robert Hoagland.

Through their search, they learned that Hoagland had been missing from Newtown since 2013.

On Tuesday, Newtown detectives met with the sheriff's department and confirmed Hoagland's identity. The detectives learned that Hoagland had been living in Sullivan County since November 2013, about four months after he was reported missing.

Hoagland had also been using the name Richard King.

Hoagland's remains were taken to the Sullivan County coroner for an autopsy but Newtown officials said there were no signs of foul play.

Since there appeared to be no criminal aspect to Hoagland's disappearance, Newtown officials said they do not plan to release any additional information and send their condolences to Hoagland's family.

