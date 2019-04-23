NEWS CENTER Maine has won a 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association, or RTDNA, announced its 2019 Regional Murrow Award winners Tuesday. A full list can be found here.

NEWS CENTER Maine MSJ/reporter Rob Nesbitt's composite of work from winter and spring 2018 on "207" — telling the stories of a 5-year-old St. Baldrick's ambassador, Wells wrestlers helping kids with a rare disease and a Presque Isle man's new Ripchair — won "Excellence in Writing."

Candidates for the Excellence in Writing award were judged on how their writing conveyed the feeling and significance of events to the listener or viewer.

Nesbitt's work is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

Below are the three stories included in the award-winning composite:

5-year-old boy named Ambassador for St. Baldrick's Foundation

Wells wrestlers dedicate wins to helping kids with rare disease

Ripchair gives Presque Isle man his sense of adventure again

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession.