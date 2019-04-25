At NEWS CENTER Maine, we are proud to announce our talented team is up for nine nominations for the 42nd Annual Boston/New England Emmy Awards!

The 2019 categories and nominees for our station are as follows:

News Report -- Light Series

  • Bill Green (reporter/writer) and Kirk Cratty (photographer) for "The Green Outdoors"
  • Dustin Wlodkowski (host/reporter) for "Maine By The Mile"

News Specialty Report Public/Current/Community Affairs

  • Kristina Rex (multimedia journalist) for "Saddleback Mountain Secrets"

Societal Concerns Program/Special

  • Sarah Blake (producer), Cindy Williams (anchor), Patrick Callaghan (anchor), and John Blunda (editor) for "#ListenToMe"

Promotion News Promo -- Single Spot

  • Jennifer Woodruff (executive producer) for "Weather Happens"

Editor News -- No Time Limit

  • Devin Crawford (editor) for "Bringing The Stories Of Maine To Life"

Anchor -- Weather

  • Ryan Breton (weather anchor) for "Ryan Breton, Weather Composite"

Video Journalist Within 24 Hours

  • Christopher Costa (multimedia journalist) for "A Military Homecoming One Year In The Making"

Video Journalist No Time Limit

  • Rob Nesbitt (multimedia journalist) for "Cancer Ambassador"

Recent college graduate and NEWS CENTER Maine team member, Chloe Teboe, also won a 2019 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Student Award for Excellence.

Chloe received the award in the College/University Talent category for her 2018 reporter/MMJ reel at Emerson College's WEBN-TV.

Congratulations to all of our nominees, and as always, thank you to our viewers for watching! 

The 42nd Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on June 15.