At NEWS CENTER Maine, we are proud to announce our talented team is up for nine nominations for the 42nd Annual Boston/New England Emmy Awards!

The 2019 categories and nominees for our station are as follows:

News Report -- Light Series

Bill Green (reporter/writer) and Kirk Cratty (photographer) for "The Green Outdoors"

Dustin Wlodkowski (host/reporter) for "Maine By The Mile"

News Specialty Report Public/Current/Community Affairs

Kristina Rex (multimedia journalist) for "Saddleback Mountain Secrets"

Societal Concerns Program/Special

Sarah Blake (producer), Cindy Williams (anchor), Patrick Callaghan (anchor), and John Blunda (editor) for "#ListenToMe"

Promotion News Promo -- Single Spot

Jennifer Woodruff (executive producer) for "Weather Happens"

Editor News -- No Time Limit

Devin Crawford (editor) for "Bringing The Stories Of Maine To Life"

Anchor -- Weather

Ryan Breton (weather anchor) for "Ryan Breton, Weather Composite"

Video Journalist Within 24 Hours

Christopher Costa (multimedia journalist) for "A Military Homecoming One Year In The Making"

Video Journalist No Time Limit

Rob Nesbitt (multimedia journalist) for "Cancer Ambassador"

Recent college graduate and NEWS CENTER Maine team member, Chloe Teboe, also won a 2019 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Student Award for Excellence.

Chloe received the award in the College/University Talent category for her 2018 reporter/MMJ reel at Emerson College's WEBN-TV.

Congratulations to all of our nominees, and as always, thank you to our viewers for watching!

The 42nd Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on June 15.