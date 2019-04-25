At NEWS CENTER Maine, we are proud to announce our talented team is up for nine nominations for the 42nd Annual Boston/New England Emmy Awards!
The 2019 categories and nominees for our station are as follows:
News Report -- Light Series
- Bill Green (reporter/writer) and Kirk Cratty (photographer) for "The Green Outdoors"
- Dustin Wlodkowski (host/reporter) for "Maine By The Mile"
News Specialty Report Public/Current/Community Affairs
- Kristina Rex (multimedia journalist) for "Saddleback Mountain Secrets"
Societal Concerns Program/Special
- Sarah Blake (producer), Cindy Williams (anchor), Patrick Callaghan (anchor), and John Blunda (editor) for "#ListenToMe"
Promotion News Promo -- Single Spot
- Jennifer Woodruff (executive producer) for "Weather Happens"
Editor News -- No Time Limit
- Devin Crawford (editor) for "Bringing The Stories Of Maine To Life"
Anchor -- Weather
- Ryan Breton (weather anchor) for "Ryan Breton, Weather Composite"
Video Journalist Within 24 Hours
- Christopher Costa (multimedia journalist) for "A Military Homecoming One Year In The Making"
Video Journalist No Time Limit
- Rob Nesbitt (multimedia journalist) for "Cancer Ambassador"
Recent college graduate and NEWS CENTER Maine team member, Chloe Teboe, also won a 2019 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Student Award for Excellence.
Chloe received the award in the College/University Talent category for her 2018 reporter/MMJ reel at Emerson College's WEBN-TV.
Congratulations to all of our nominees, and as always, thank you to our viewers for watching!
The 42nd Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on June 15.