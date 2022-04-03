Help save a life by donating blood during NCM's 2022 Red Cross Blood Drive

The blood supply in the U.S. is at an all time low. To help, register and donate blood March 23 during NCM's 2022 Red Cross Blood Drive.

PORTLAND, Maine — March is Red Cross Month.

Earlier this year, the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert with the blood supply at its lowest level in a decade.

The Red Cross has experienced about a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began.

NEWS CENTER Maine is joining forces with the Red Cross to help fellow Mainers in need. We are asking our viewers to help their neighbor by donating blood on Wednesday, March 23.

With the simple act of donating blood or platelets, eligible donors can help save up to three lives with one donation.

The need for blood is constant. Someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds.

Make a difference by joining us Wednesday, March 23

HOW TO REGISTER

Go to RedCrossBlood.org

Click on DONATE BLOOD, then FIND A BLOOD DRIVE

then Enter sponsor code: NEWSCENTERMAINE

Choose your donation site and time

The Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products in recent weeks – well below the idea five-day supply. All blood types are needed, especially types O positive and O negative.

NEWS CENTER Maine Red Cross Blood Drive 5 Donation Locations March 23.

FYI: The process of donating blood only takes about an hour, from start to finish, and about 8 to 10 minutes of that is actually donating blood.

Join NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday, March 23, and turn your compassion into action. Help ensure blood is always available whenever and wherever it is needed.