The Lewiston Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the early morning hours on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Walnut Street and Pierce Street.

The calling of additional witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is something Maine Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, said she'd welcome.

Say goodbye to those previous records...high temperatures made it to 60 in Portland and the mid 50s in Bangor. It was toasty! Rain showers in the country transition to snow showers later tonight. A sharp cold front sinks south tonight. This front will divide the spring warmth from below freezing air. Between midnight and 4 a.m., this front will drop through central Maine, with temperatures falling below freezing in places in like Bangor, Waterville and the Route 2 corridor. Freezing rain (rain that falls and freezes on contact) will become a problem.

