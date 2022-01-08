NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite lighthearted stories of 2022

Here are all of the stories that aired in our 2022 Christmas Special. Enjoy!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — Dave the rooster returns home to Union 10 months after going missing

Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring.

Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years.

The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl" events. Members took our Olympic Zone team to curling school.

Shoppers True Value Hardware is a family-owned store that has been around for more than 50 years. One of its newest employees is a cat named Daniel.

Roy Ward served on multiple U.S. Navy ships during the war and was visited by friends and family to celebrate his milestone.

In the process, the Waterville inventor created a new piece of equipment that would change the world of construction and the world of warfare.

The account has more than 13 million followers and keeps growing by the day.

The "Ouchie Box" is filled with toys for kids and teens who are battling any oncology or hematology diseases, like cancer. They can choose a toy after treatment.

Brayden Nadeau starts vegetables from seed, raises farm animals for meat and eggs, and sells it all to help feed his community.





When someone is in distress, a single lifeguard will respond, followed by a second lifeguard and Beacon, who'll be towing either a tube or a rescue can. The lifeguards will place the victim on the flotation device, then Beacon will take the group back to the shore.

“I feel like a tall ship is the place I’m meant to be,” one Maine Maritime Academy student told 207.

Violet Cormier and her late husband bought the land Funtown Splashtown USA now sits on back in 1959, growing their original drive-in food joint into what it is now.

The Sullivan Circle of Friends makes it its mission to handwrite birthday cards for people in town to make their special day a little brighter.