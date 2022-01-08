x
NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite lighthearted stories of 2022

Here are all of the stories that aired in our 2022 Christmas Special. Enjoy!

MAINE, USA —

Dave the rooster returns home to Union 10 months after going missing

Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring.

A book club for the ages

Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years.

Learn to curl in Maine

The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl" events. Members took our Olympic Zone team to curling school.

Meet Daniel, a celebrity feline who lives at a South Portland hardware shop

Shoppers True Value Hardware is a family-owned store that has been around for more than 50 years. One of its newest employees is a cat named Daniel.

Born on Veterans Day, Maine WWII vet celebrates 103 years

Roy Ward served on multiple U.S. Navy ships during the war and was visited by friends and family to celebrate his milestone.

Maine inventor’s legacy rolls on while the world works

In the process, the Waterville inventor created a new piece of equipment that would change the world of construction and the world of warfare.

Maine TikTok account goes viral with millions of followers for dancing dog videos

The account has more than 13 million followers and keeps growing by the day.

Donate to help fill 'Ouchie Box' for Maine children's cancer program

The "Ouchie Box" is filled with toys for kids and teens who are battling any oncology or hematology diseases, like cancer. They can choose a toy after treatment.

12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm

Brayden Nadeau starts vegetables from seed, raises farm animals for meat and eggs, and sells it all to help feed his community.

Meet Beacon, the Newfoundland working as a lifeguard


When someone is in distress, a single lifeguard will respond, followed by a second lifeguard and Beacon, who'll be towing either a tube or a rescue can. The lifeguards will place the victim on the flotation device, then Beacon will take the group back to the shore. 

At Maine Maritime Academy, the best classroom might be a century-old schooner

“I feel like a tall ship is the place I’m meant to be,” one Maine Maritime Academy student told 207.

'Treat every day like it's a party': Even at 87, owner of Funtown Splashtown USA shows no signs of slowing down

Violet Cormier and her late husband bought the land Funtown Splashtown USA now sits on back in 1959, growing their original drive-in food joint into what it is now.

A group of Mainers is making birthdays extra special, one card at a time

The Sullivan Circle of Friends makes it its mission to handwrite birthday cards for people in town to make their special day a little brighter.

Friendship with no limits inspires children's book

"A Dog & His Boy" brings the message of acceptance to life on each page.

