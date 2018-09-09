FOXBORO, MA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Newport native, Eric Hunter became a Patriots season ticket holder this offseason.

Hunter had been on the list for the last 15 years.

"We been going to playoff games lately because we've been on the waiting list for season tickets so that lets you get tickets before it goes to the general public so we've been going to play off games but now we're season ticket holders and this is the first game of the season so we're here." He said.

Hunter's brother-in-law got the phone call when he found out the news.

"Oh my god you would have thought he won the Super Bowl himself. He was like 'we're in we got it, we got it'"

Hunter also says, a huge part of the entire game day experience is the tailgating.

"Long drive but we like it. We like the tailgating that's part of it. That's just as much as the game," he said.

Fans enjoyed a tailgate before the game but they say nothing beats being inside the stadium.

"It's amazing, just to feel the electricity inside that stadium." Bailee Lewis of Portland said.

The Patriots are back in action next Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

