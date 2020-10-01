NEWPORT, Maine — The Newport couple involved in Maine’s first homicide of 2020 had filed for divorce in December 2019.

State police said Frederick Allen, 40, is charged with killing his wife, Anielka Allen, 37, inside their Newport home.

NCM

Officials were called to the home the couple shared since 2012, located on 16 North Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday after they received a 911 call. Police said this was a domestic violence homicide.

According to court documents at Newport District Court, the couple filed for divorce on December 9th, citing irreconcilable marital differences. The divorce application states, "we have come to an agreement that we are unable to make our marriage work."

NCM

Then on Dec. 10, Anielka wrote to the court stating that she disagreed with the original agreement and asked for an expedited hearing on the case because Frederick had taken their children. It states, "I do not know where my kids are and unable to speak or see them."

But then on Dec. 16, Anielka, in a handwritten note to the court, wrote, “I, Anielka Allen would like to dismiss the pending divorce matter due to an agreement to attend marriage counseling to work the marriage out”.

NCM

After his arrest Thursday afternoon, Allen was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

His wife’s body is at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta, where an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

NCM

This is the state's first homicide in 2020.

RELATED: Husband charged with his wife’s murder in Newport

RELATED: One person killed in Newport, State Police investigating