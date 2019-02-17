PORTLAND, Maine — Sitting alongside family and friends, six Maine veterans were accompanied by their newly certified service dogs for a celebration of their success Sunday.

Since 2013, the Maine-based non-profit "K-9's On The Front Line" has been pairing veterans with service dogs in an effort to help them maintain and better manage their daily lives.

Those in the room spoke about how much something as simple as having a dog completely changed their life. Many veterans were not able to go into public places or crowds at the beginning of their training, but now they feel more comfortable and are even more open to talking about their emotions.

"He has completely changed my life," Veteran Tim Labounty said. "They understand what you're feeling. If I cry, he usually licks my tears away -- it's just incredible."

Why dogs? According to the non-profit's website, "a specially trained PTSD service dog can quite literally save a recipient’s life by neutralizing negative emotions and providing a sense of security. Our service K9s are trained to intercept flashbacks, blunt nightmares and guide in stressful situations. These skills are further complemented by a set of tailored, specific tasks depending on the needs of the individual Veteran."

The organization's president, Hagen Blaszky, says what is most rewarding for him and his team is seeing the progress both the veterans and their dogs make over the course of the training.

"I think what sticks out most to me is when they say a bad day now is better than a good day back then," Blaszky said.

