MAINE, USA — Hayden Marshall-Inman was among the 6 confirmed fatalities following a deadly volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island Monday.

According to our partners at the Portland Press Herald, there were warnings of increased seismic activity on the island, which is prompting questions as to why tourists were allowed to visit the volcanic island in the first place.

Marshall-Inman was killed when he was leading a tour to the island and got caught in the eruption.

Marshall-Inman's journey in Maine began when he was 18-years-old when he was hired by Barry Costa, who was the Maine State YMCA director and director of YMCA Camp of Maine until 2015. According to the Press Herald, he developed lasting relationships with Maine people he met here and revisited the state for years.

Costa said Marshall-Inman had been planning to travel to Maine next summer to visit.

To read more, visit the Portland Press Herald.

