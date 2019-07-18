BANGOR, Maine — A man from New York has pleaded guilty to two drug charges and one firearms charge between November 2016 and September 2017.

Deondray Warren, 33, of Rochester faces up to 20 years in prison, between three years to life on supervised release, and a $1,000,000 fine for the drug charges.

He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised released, and a $250,000 fine on the firearms charge.

According to court documents, Warren conspired with other people from Rochester and central Maine to deal out heroin and crack. The drugs were gathered in Rochester, and Warren and other people distributed them in central Maine.

On May 1, 2017 Warren sold crack and heroin to someone working with law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Between February and May of 2017, Warren also conspired with Rashaad McKinney and others to make straw purchases on 12 firearms from two central Maine firearm dealers.

On Monday, July 15, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced that Warren pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine base, distributing heroin and crack, and conspiring to violate federal firearms laws.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says McKinney pleaded guilty to the two conspiracy charges on February 26. He is still awaiting sentencing.