New York man drowns in western Maine lake

The 81-year-old man told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake. When he did not return, she found him face down in the water.

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A New York man drowned on Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake located off of Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation.

Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, reportedly told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake off Bemis Road located next to his and his wife's residence, Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.

According to the release, when Werthman did not return from his swim, his wife found him face down in the water. His wife pulled him out of the water onto the shore, called 911, and started CPR while waiting for help to arrive.

Deputy Alan Elmes responded around 2:06 p.m. Saturday to the medical emergency called in by Werthman's wife, the release said.

Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. said in the release it was determined that Werthman died accidentally.

No additional information has been released.