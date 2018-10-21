PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A New York man is now under arrest for allegedly threatening Republican Senator Susan Collins and another GOP senator over the phone.

The New York Post says Ronald DeRisi of Smithtown, New York was arrested Friday for making several threatening phone calls earlier this month to the offices of Collins and Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa for their votes on now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Before and after Kavanaugh's confirmation, Senator Collins's office received thousands of angry calls and messages, and a letter claiming to contain ricin was delivered to Collin's Bangor home last week. The claim was later determined to be false.

