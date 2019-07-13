HALLOWELL, Maine — There will apparently be a new wind farm coming to Downeast Maine. The project, called "Weaver Wind", was approved for a long-term power contract Friday by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The project is designed to generate more than 72 megawatts from 22 wind turbines. According to information from the PUC, the wind farm will be built in the towns of Eastbrook and Osborn, in the inland section of the county.

It's supposed to be finished and generating power by the end of 2020.

It’s the second major renewable energy project for that part of Maine. The PUC has already approved a 100-megawatt solar project, called Three Rivers Solar, which would also be built in Hancock County.

It would be ten times larger than the 10 MW Pittsfield solar project -- currently the biggest in the state.

The PUC says the power purchase price for both projects will be the same, starting at 3.5 cents per kilowatt hour and increasing in succeeding years.

The new PUC chairman, Phil Bartlett, said the price "is very competitive and provides a valuable renewable resource for Maine."