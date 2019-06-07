BANGOR, Maine — Hollywood Casino in Bangor has extended its hours of operation.

Now, the business will remain open 24 hours a day on weekends.

“Hopefully it means more business, more money and tax revenues,” says Hollywood Casino GM, Austin Muchemore.

“We have heard from our customers that extended hours would be helpful, especially for people who are getting in to town late, leaving very early, or returning to Bangor after a long day exploring Maine's rich tourism options. When we open our doors Friday morning at 8, we won’t close them again until late night Sunday at 3 a.m.”

The new weekend hours are planned to be a permanent change to the casino.