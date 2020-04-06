SANFORD, Maine — One way people can show support for the movement for equality is to support Maine's diverse business owners.

To help you find those businesses there's a new website called Black Owned Maine.

The site already includes a wide variety of businesses, from barbershops and beauty salons to law offices.

Restaurants can also be found on the website, including One Love Cuisine, which just opened almost a year ago in Sanford.

The creators of the website say they were not expecting the overwhelming response the website has received so far.

"There's no formal list anywhere online that I could find or have been able to find of black-owned businesses in Maine," Rose, one of the founders, said. "All the national directories leave Maine out or they only have a couple of listings. I thought this was something that needed to happen."

"The ability to [rise] above like a person's ignorance, whatever, and just affect the system. Just touch it. Get funds to flow where they need to flow," Genuis Black, another creator of the website, said.

Since launching the website on Tuesday, Rose and Genius Black say they have been getting messages non stop from people who have more businesses they'd like to add to the directory.

To do so, visit BlackOwnedMaine.com and there's a contact form you can fill out.

