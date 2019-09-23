OLD TOWN, Maine — Many police departments collect unwanted prescription drugs. The city of Old Town will now be able to give its community a way to properly get rid of the old medications.

The Old Town Police Department wasn't taking medications at all. It wrote on its Facebook page, "the Old Town Police Department stopped taking unused medications back in 2015 due to not being able to account for them like other property that comes into the police department."

Now, the department is using Deterra Drug Deactivation System. It comes in a pouch that can deactivate up to 45 pills at a time, Deputy Chief Lee Miller said.

All you do is open the bag, drop in the drugs and add warm water. Then, the drugs will be deactivated and can go in the trash.

Old Town Police got a grant that awarded them 1,000 free bags. For anyone who wants to get rid of unwanted medications, you can pick up a bag at the -Old Town Police department or call them at 827-3984.