WATERVILLE, Maine — There's a new attraction in Waterville that's perfect for thrill seekers who don't mind getting a little wet. Two brand new water slides opened on Thursday at the Alfond Municipal Pool Complex in Waterville.

"It's extremely exciting. We've been waiting for a while to get them up and running," said Waterville recreation coordinator and pool manager Bobbie-Jo Green.

The pool was slated to open earlier this summer, but a wet spring delayed construction of the new slides.

"Although people were sad that it wasn't open as early as we wanted to be, it's great now, and we're happy that we were able to get a few days in this season," said Green.

There are now only two days remaining for the pool's season. It will be closed until next year after Sunday. Despite only being open a handful of days before the pool closes, families and park goers are delighted at the new attraction.

"It's priceless. The kids are just so excited and overjoyed that you can't explain it in words," said Kim Gurney, a staff member who attended the park with a day camp on Friday.

The water slide upgrades are part of a major renovation project for the complex. The renovations are funded in part by the City of Waterville and through a grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

RELATED: Colby College, Alfond Foundation gift $20 million to invest in downtown Waterville

"Knowing that this is a structure that's going to be here for the next 20 to 30 years is amazing," said Green.

Residents may only have a few more days, but the future is bright at the complex.

RELATED: Gronk makes a trip to Maine

Green says she hopes to see phase two of renovations completed in the coming years. That project expected to be renovations to the other pools on site, and the rest of the complex.

Sunday is the final day of the season at the Alfond Municipal Pool Complex, and it will be open to the public for free.