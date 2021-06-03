New Vineyard fire leaves one dead

The victim is believed to be 51-year-old Christopher Keirstead, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal's office.

NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Crews were called at about 11:30 a.m. Friday to yet another fatal fire in Maine this week.

Firefighters from five communities fought the blaze at a home at 113 High St. in New Vineyard Friday.

Investigators were at the scene all day and located the remains of one adult, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for the office of the Maine State Fire Marshal.

The victim is believed to be the homeowner, 51-year-old Christopher Kierstead.

The body has been taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta.

In addition to New Vineyard, firefighters from Kingfield, Anson, New Portland, Strong and Farmington fought the fire.

Keirstead was last seen in Farmington at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials ask anyone with information about the fire or who had contact with Keirstead to call Investigator Jeremy Damren at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.

Last week, house fires in Camden, Farmington, and Lincoln killed two adults, a teenager, and a child.

The series of fatal fires across the state sparked a call to all Mainers from fire officials to not remain complacent. They urged people to take precautions to ensure they don't experience a similar tragedy.