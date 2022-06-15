New tool helps Sagadahoc County law enforcement locate individuals at risk of wandering

Project Lifesaver helps law enforcement agencies more quickly locate individuals with cognitive disabilities who may be more prone to wandering off.

BATH, Maine — Law enforcement agencies in Sagadahoc County say a new piece of technology will help them locate missing people much more quickly.

"Our goal is under half an hour to find them," Cpl. Ian Alexander with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office said. "Bring the loved ones home to their family."

The new tool, Project Lifesaver, is designed to help locate individuals with cognitive disabilities that are more prone to wandering off. Alexander says after police in Brunswick had success using the new tech, he wanted to bring it to Sagadahoc County, too.

This spring, officers in Bath, Topsham, Richmond, and deputies with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office were trained to use Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is designed for individuals that may have a diagnosis like Alzheimer's, dementia, Down syndrome, or are on the autism spectrum.

Individuals that take part in the program wear a small transmitter on their wrist or ankle that's about the size of a watch. That transmitter sends a radio frequency to a receiver that is used by trained law enforcement. The receiver plays audible beeps, which become louder or higher pitched the closer an officer gets to the individual wearing a transmitter.

When an individual wearing a transmitter goes missing or wanders off, their caregiver can notify the Sagadahoc County Communications Center and officers can begin their search.

"It's a real lifesaver," Topsham Police Officer Jose Gomez said.

According to Alexander, just two people in Sagadahoc County are wearing a transmitter, and the officers have not had to use Project Lifesaver yet. Despite that, Bath Police Officer Brett McIntire tells NEWS CENTER Maine that it's already giving one family peace of mind.

"His wife goes to work every day and she doesn't have that stress and worry about her husband being home alone and something bad happening to him," McIntire said.

Alexander says the program was funded through grants. He says the yearly cost per individual is roughly $352 a year. However, thanks to donations, it costs nothing for families of individuals at risk of wandering to enroll.

If someone you know might be a good fit for Project Lifesaver, you can contact Cpl. Ian Alexander at the Sagadahoc County Commutations Center at 207-443-9711 or email him at ialexander@sagadahoccountyme.gov.

