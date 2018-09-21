BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

The Bangor Region YMCA plans to open a new teen center on Second Street for area youth later this year.

The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation gave fifty thousand dollars for the renovation and constriction of the new space.

The teen center will offer drop-in programming for area youth after school, evening and weekends. The teen center will be a safe place for teens to gather.

“They just get to come in and they get to be a part of this community. They get to feel a sense of belonging and achievement and then we will continue to strive to help develop them, providing them with a teen to work program. We will provide them with mentors. We will provide them with job opportunities,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA.

The teens don’t have to be part of the YMCA to use the center.

The crew is expecting the center to open mid-November.

© NEWS CENTER Maine