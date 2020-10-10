New Sweden car crash, two seriously injured

Police are investigating a head-on crash on Route 161 in New Sweden that seriously injured two drivers

NEW SWEDEN, Maine — Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a head-on car crash on Friday, October 9.

It happened on Route 161 in New Sweden around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Police say 63-year-old Bryan Forbes of Stockholm was driving northbound in his 2005 Mercury Sable. At the same time, 32-year-old Stephanie Anderson of Caribou was traveling south in her 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Police say Anderson's car experienced an apparent equipment failure, causing it to enter the northbound lane.

Anderson’s vehicle struck Forbes’s vehicle head-on before ultimately leaving the roadway and rolling over on its side.

Anderson suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cary Medical Center and later released. Forbes suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cary Medical Center. He was later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Anderson was summonsed for Operating after Suspension and is due to appear in Caribou District Court in December.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Caribou Fire/Ambulance.