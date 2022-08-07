New St. Joseph Hospital installation brings art to healthcare

The new art exhibit aims to beautify the hospital for both visitors and patients as they recover.

BANGOR, Maine — Starting Friday, visitors and patients at St. Joseph Hospital can view its newest art installation hanging along the halls.

It's all part of the hospital's Healing Arts Program, a long-running effort to beautify the healthcare environment for patients as they recover.

The program, in addition to the new installation, occasionally hosts the Bangor Symphony Orchestra to play for patients as well as provides patients with an opportunity to decorate their rooms in the hospital with its Mona Blitz Art Cart.

The new year-long art installation features both older and newer works by local artist Nina Jerome, who’s paintings focus on landscapes and open spaces.

According to Jerome, she finds inspiration for her paintings from natural and constructed scenes, and likes to focus on layers of light when painting.

Jerome is happy to lend her work to St. Joseph’s and believes in the positivity art can bring into everyday life.

“It makes me feel good to have my paintings, rather than being stacked in my studio or in a gallery, to have them out in public where people are seeing them naturally as they walk about their daily life," Jerome said.

"Whether they’re patients here or people who are working here, I think it gives you a window to the outside world,” Jerome added.

