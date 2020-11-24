New Sharon woman dies in early-morning fire over the weekend

The Maine State Fire Marshal responded to the fire at 198 Mile Hill Rd. around 3 a.m. Saturday.

NEW SHARON, Maine — A New Sharon woman died Saturday morning after fire broke out at her home.

Investigators located Shaina Shayler-Begin, 59, who lived alone at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.