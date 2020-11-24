New Sharon woman dies in early-morning fire over the weekend

NEW SHARON, Maine — A New Sharon woman died Saturday morning after fire broke out at her home.
The Maine State Fire Marshal responded to the fire at 198 Mile Hill Rd. around 3 a.m.
Investigators located Shaina Shayler-Begin, 59, who lived alone at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.
The fire remains under investigation. There is no indication of foul play. Anyone with information should contact 207-973-3700 and ask for investigator Damren.